TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$12.76 on Tuesday, hitting C$175.29. 520,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.86. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$133.66 and a 52 week high of C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.89.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

