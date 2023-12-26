The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $5,452,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

BA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.42. 2,297,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,407. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

