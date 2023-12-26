The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,718. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.