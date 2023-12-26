The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of FSDK remained flat at $68.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
