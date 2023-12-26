The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $68.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

