The Global Smaller Companies Trust (GSCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSCT stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,114.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.05. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 128.20 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.07).

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

