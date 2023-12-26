The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.42. 210,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.10. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

