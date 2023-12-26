The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 384,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

