The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,985. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

