The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 636,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

