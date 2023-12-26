The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

