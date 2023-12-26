The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Marketing Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MAAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
Marketing Alliance Company Profile
