The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.