The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on January 26th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The New Germany Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The New Germany Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.