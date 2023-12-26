The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 on January 26th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

