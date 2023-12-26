The York Water Company (YORW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. York Water has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $553.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YORW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in York Water in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in York Water by 49.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

