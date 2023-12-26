Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO stock opened at $529.05 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

