Thomas J. Flannery Purchases 20,000 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.