Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.51

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 270109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

