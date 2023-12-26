Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.26. Tilray shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 7,102,905 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

