Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,966. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

