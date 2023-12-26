TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.17

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 50692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,973 shares of company stock worth $699,748 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp raised its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

