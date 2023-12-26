Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 252,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

