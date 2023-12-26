Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.52

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 17506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPYP. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.