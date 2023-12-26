Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Up 8.1%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 17,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 52,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

