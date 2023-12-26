Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

