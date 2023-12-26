Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $209.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $242.40 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $244.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.