Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) vs. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Head to Head Review

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treasury Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) -44.10 Eastside Distilling $10.81 million 0.18 -$16.27 million ($16.46) -0.07

Treasury Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling. Treasury Wine Estates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasury Wine Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Treasury Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eastside Distilling has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Treasury Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Treasury Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasury Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -136.37% -16,003.09% -70.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Treasury Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen. The company also provides contract bottling services to third parties; and sells grape and bulk wine. It owns and leases 7,364 planted hectares of vineyards in Australia and New Zealand; 2,393 planted hectares in California, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Lake County, and Central Coast; 175 planted hectares in France's Bordeaux region; and 166 planted hectares in Tuscany, Italy. The company markets and sells its products to distributors, wholesalers, retails chains, independent retailers, and on-premise outlets, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.