Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Shares Up 1%

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 20,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$14.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00.
About Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.