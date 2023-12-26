Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 21695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
