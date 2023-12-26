Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 21695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

