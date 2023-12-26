Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.85

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 148811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

