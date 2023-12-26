TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.86.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $118.73 on Friday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $2,072,724. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.