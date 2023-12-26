Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Decreased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 223,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Trip.com Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 938,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after buying an additional 205,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 326.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 1,237,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,288. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.