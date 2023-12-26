Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.43

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.43 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 58257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

