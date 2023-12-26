Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,162 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 put options.

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 205,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

