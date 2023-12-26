True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.15

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 168987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

True Drinks Stock Down 14.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

