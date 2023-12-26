Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 872,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

