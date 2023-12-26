Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

AMEH stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

