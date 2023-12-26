Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.96. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 6,447 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

