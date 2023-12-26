U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 172,348 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,348 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Azul worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Azul by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $10,725,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

AZUL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 378,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

