U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 271,004 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,004 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 473,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,117. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

