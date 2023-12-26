U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on PII. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. 175,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
