U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 327,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,029. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $2,112,723. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

