U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,348 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines accounts for about 3.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.50% of Sun Country Airlines worth $45,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,433,000 after buying an additional 622,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 548,474 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,019,670 shares of company stock worth $64,288,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 151,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

