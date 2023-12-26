U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) by 260.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,667 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.84% of Electra Battery Materials worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of ELBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 172,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,330. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

