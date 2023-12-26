U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 456,648 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 246.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,648 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Centerra Gold worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 113,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,391. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -24.10%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.