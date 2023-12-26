U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 71,634 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,634 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises approximately 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Copa worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. 96,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.