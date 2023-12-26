U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 19,333,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,443,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.