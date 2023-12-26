U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $252,115. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 344,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.
International Seaways Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
