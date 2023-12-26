U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,765 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,534 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. 346,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

