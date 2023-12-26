U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 79,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coty by 14.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 1,260,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

