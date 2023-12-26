U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,592 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.38% of New Gold worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 122.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 129.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 316,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 1,256,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,604. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

